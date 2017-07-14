The months-long speculation has just swept away within 10 minutes as the nomination list for the 2017 Emmy Awards was unveiled on Thursday. Announced by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will recognise the best television shows and performances this year.
Also read: Game of Thrones: You will never believe THIS Oscar-winning star couldn't get through the audition for HBO series
This year, the awards ceremony will be hosted by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. It will be held Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live nationwide on CBS.
Here are the five highlights from the Emmy 2017 nominations list.
- Westworld has bagged a total number of 22 nominations including Outstanding Drama series, Outstanding lead actor and actress in a drama series.
- Although Barb is reportedly not returning in the upcoming season of Netflix's Stranger Things, actress Shannon Purser has bagged the much deserved Emmy nomination in the Guest Actress in a Drama category.
- After eight seasons on the air, RuPaul's Drag Race, the reality competition finally dominating in the nominees' list with seven nominations.
- Surprisingly, Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek has not earned any nomination this year in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series which he won last year.
- Five new shows will compete for the Best Drama category including This Is Us, Westworld, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and Stranger Things.
Here are some of the nominations from this year. You can check the complete list here.
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Best Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell