The months-long speculation has just swept away within 10 minutes as the nomination list for the 2017 Emmy Awards was unveiled on Thursday. Announced by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will recognise the best television shows and performances this year.

This year, the awards ceremony will be hosted by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. It will be held Sunday, September 17, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live nationwide on CBS.

Here are the five highlights from the Emmy 2017 nominations list.

Westworld has bagged a total number of 22 nominations including Outstanding Drama series, Outstanding lead actor and actress in a drama series.

Although Barb is reportedly not returning in the upcoming season of Netflix's Stranger Things, actress Shannon Purser has bagged the much deserved Emmy nomination in the Guest Actress in a Drama category.

After eight seasons on the air, RuPaul's Drag Race, the reality competition finally dominating in the nominees' list with seven nominations.

Surprisingly, Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek has not earned any nomination this year in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series which he won last year.

Five new shows will compete for the Best Drama category including This Is Us, Westworld, The Handmaid's Tale, The Crown and Stranger Things.

Here are some of the nominations from this year. You can check the complete list here.

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Best Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Best Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell