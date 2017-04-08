Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha, starring Tovino Thomas and Neeraj Madhav, performed well at the Kerala box office, and even before its theatrical release, the song Emanmare Emanmare was a hit on social media for being a protest track against fascist ideologies in Kerala.

Now, the song has received a female version with a group of young woman and transgender people seeking their rights in the society, and asks for freedom, equality and protest against violence against women. Youth for Gender Justice has come up with the song, for which they have changed the lyrics from the original.

The video shows the group of women and transgender people dancing to the song in front of Thrissur Corporation. It has been penned by VS Aravind and sung by Pushpavathi. Renjith Chittade composed music for the original as well as the female version of the song. Actress Sajitha Madathil shared the video on her Facebook page and wrote: "So nice to hear this! Love you all girls!! [sic]."

The Emanmare song initially grabbed attention after it was performed by Oorali folk band based in Thrissur against state-sponsored terrorism and moral policing. It was later used in Tom Emmatty's directorial venture.

