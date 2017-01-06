Ed Sheeran has been working on his new album for a while, and on Friday he released not one, but two new singles. The two singles are titled- Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.

"Cause I've been away for a bit here's two singles rather than one –Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You, he told fans via his Instagram. Shape Of You is a romantic track where he sings about falling in "love with your body" and it includes the lyric, "The club isn't the best place to find a lover.‬" Whereas, Castle on the Hill has a rocker vibe.

Listen to the songs by clicking here.

Reactions to the songs have largely been positive. Check out a few reactions from Twitter.

The best thing about being awake at 5am Jet-lagged was being able to listen to @edsheeran's new music — Tanya Burr (@TanyaBurr) January 6, 2017

Really thought Ed MAY struggle third time around after two smash albums. After listening to 'Castle On a Hill' I think I'm wrong @edsheeran — Jordan Clarke (@JJClarkeMusic) January 6, 2017

Ed sheeran your new song is a joy to behold!! you have been missed. — JOSH CUTHBERT. (@JoshUJWorld) January 6, 2017

Sheeran on Friday appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show, his first radio interview in two years, where he revealed that he had to relearn the lyrics of his songs. The 25-year-old had taken a break from his music as well as from social media last year and spent the year travelling.

"I've re-learnt everything. I spent a day relearning the words. Next time I take a break it will be two weeks not a year," he said.

About his travels, he said: "I specifically picked places where I wasn't really liked...No-one really cares about me in Japan. There are like two people that like me in Japan."