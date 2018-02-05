They tried their best to make the comeback but it wasn't meant to be second time lucky for the New England Patriots as they lost against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Super Bowl 2018. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles beat Patriots veteran Tom Brady to claim the Most Valued Player (MVP) title in the 41-33 victory for Eagles.

Actually, it wasn't Foles who turned the most attention on Sunday night. It was in fact, tennis hottie and Canadian pin-up girl Eugenie Bouchard, who grabbed all the eyeballs.

Remember, the 23-year-old bet against Brady last year and as expected, she lost the bet...which in turn amounted to a Twitter blind date with John Goehrke.

That Twitter date, actually, turned out to be one of the best things that could have happened to Genie in 2017. For John meanwhile, it could have been the best year of his life!

A steady relationship is on the cards. From kissing underneath the mistletoe to cozying up in the bed, they have remained one of the top couples last year.

The year 2018 couldn't have started brighter for them. Genie and John were invited to witness the Super Bowl 2018 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two sat holding hands and also came live on Instagram stories on frequent occasions.

What a difference a year makes #SuperBowlDate pic.twitter.com/0TniPPcoim — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 5, 2018

Their journey towards the stadium also remained memorable and the fans got to witness it all live, thanks to the moments she kept on sharing on Instagram.

The couple even came live in Q&A session with fans on Twitter. Check the videos:

John gifts his girl a bouquet of roses...

The first date was all about sports discussions...