The much-awaited Navaratri celebrations kick-started across India with devotees observing Shubho Mahalaya on Tuesday, September 19.

In Sanskrit, 'maha' means great and 'alaya' means abode and the festival marks the home coming of Goddess Durga.

And Kolkata is known as the land of grand Durga Pujo and for Bengalis, it is not just an auspicious festival, but an emotion.

As part of the celebrations, nearly 400 art students created a unique alpona (rangoli) on the streets of Kolkata. The over one kilometer street art was spotted at the Lake Road in South Kolkata.

Alpona was officially unveiled by Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and the photos of the entire street covered with colourful paints have gone viral on social media.

The youngsters started the work at around 8 am on Monday and completed it by 4 am the next day using enamel paint.

Meanwhile, after Mahalaya, the other important days of the festival include Maha Panchami (September 25), Maha Sasthi (September 26), Maha Saptami (September 27), Maha Ashtami (September 28), Maha Navami (September 29). The annual Durga Puja festival that coincides with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) is celebrated on September 30, this year.

Check out photos and videos of the longest alpona here:

Longest road alpona at Lake Road in South Kolkata. The City of Joy is gearing up for the biggest festival of the year! #Mahalaya pic.twitter.com/qtifM46ttc — Calcutta Times (@Calcutta_Times) September 19, 2017

World's longest alpona (rangoli) executed on 1.23 km road..

Bengal superstar prosenjit inaugurated today morning pic.twitter.com/GC7ijtITWq — Chowdhury M Hasan (@ChowdhuryMHasa1) September 20, 2017

Lake Road in #Kolkata being hand-painted by locals a week before the arrival of Goddess Durga. This, ladies & gents, is the City of Joy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OcgiYCufw6 — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) September 19, 2017

