With Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Adam Joan are being removed completely from multiplexes in Kochi, it's a neck-and-neck fight between Dulquer Salmaan's Solo and Dileep's Ramaleela.

Dulquer's bilingual anthology movie had a terrific opening in Kerala on Thursday, October 5. It has become the sixth-highest grosser at the Kerala box office this year. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial is said to have had a gross collection of almost Rs 3.45 crore on the first day from the state alone.

Solo got a stupendous opening at the multiplexes in Kochi as well, and it did business of Rs 8 lakh gross on the first day with 99.52 percent theatre occupancy at PVR Cinemas, PVR Gold, Cinemax, Pan Cinemas and Q Cinemas.

However, the movie has since witnessed a huge drop. The DQ-starrer collected only Rs 6.75 lakh on the second day with 78.02 percent occupancy, taking its total to Rs 14.73 lakh within two days.

Dulquer appears in four different avatars in the anthology movie made in Malayalam and Tamil. The characters revolves around the elements — Fire, Earth, Water and Wind.

Dhansika, Arthi Venketesh, Sruthi Hariharan and Neha Sharma play the female leads in each of the four segments of the movie, which marks the debut of Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy in south Indian languages.

Ramaleela

Dileep's Ramaleela, which has become the highest opening day grosser of the Janapriyanayakan so far, had earned approximately Rs 2.13 crore on its release date, September 28. The Arun Gopy directorial crossed the Rs 10-crore mark at the Kerala box office within four days.

The movie ran to houseful shows in all the multiplexes in Kochi during the first weekend. However, the craze dropped and the film had only 77.11 percent average theatre occupancy on the ninth day of its theatrical run.

The political thriller earned approximately Rs 5.08 lakh on Day 9, taking its total collection to Rs 54.29 lakh from the five multiplexes in the city.

Ramaleela — a big-budget entertainer bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam — also has Prayaga Martin, Kalabhavan Shajon, Renji Panicker, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Mukesh and Radhika Sarathkumar in main roles.