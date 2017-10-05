The much-awaited bilingual anthology movie Solo, starring Dulquer Salmaan, was finally released in theatres across Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday, October 5. It has already broken the record of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan by releasing in as many as 225 screens on the opening day at Kerala box office alone.

Solo will also have a grand worldwide premiere in the presence of its cast and crew at Galleria Cinema in Dubai at 9 am on Thursday and will hit other markets in India on Friday.

"A year to just film it. The sheer effort behind it is incomparable to anything I've done before. Bejoys (Nambiar) baby through and through and I got the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing actors in the country. A film I will always cherish and be proud off. We hope this pushes boundaries and encourages audiences to try all kinds of cinema at the movies ! Cannot wait for all of you to watch it and share your feedback and reactions to it. Lots of love to everyone of you and do watch it only in theatres. #Solo in theatres today worldwide in Malayalam & Tamil! [sic]," Dulquer posted on his Facebook page.

Solo, made in Malayalam and Tamil, has four different plots that go through the lives of Rudra, Siva, Shekhar and Trilok, all played by DQ. It will revolve around four elements - Earth (Rudra), Fire (Siva), Water (Shekhar) and Wind (Trilok).

While the Malayalam version received U certificate from the censor board and has a running time of 2 hours 34 minutes, its Tamil version has been certified U/A and runs for 2 hours 32 minutes.

Storyline, cast and crew

According to social media response, the movie begins with the World of Shekhar in which he appears in a never-seen-before avatar with long hair and stammering. He falls in love with blind dancer Radhika, played by Kabali-fame Dhansika.

In the World of Rudra, Dulquer plays an Indian Army officer Lt. Rudra Ramachandran opposite Neha Sharma. The young star appears as a goon named Siva opposite Sruthi Hariharan in the World of Siva and as a focused, calm, composed and wounded Trilok in the other segment with Arthi Venkatesh.

Solo is the maiden directorial venture of Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar in Malayalam and Tamil. DQ himself has stated it as one of the best and challenging movies he has done so far in his career spanning over five years.

