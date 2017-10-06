Young star Dulquer Salmaan is on a roll with back-to-back blockbusters becoming a lucky charm for his producers. The actor's latest bilingual anthology project Solo is also no different as it opened to a positive response from the audience.

Directed by Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, Solo, simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil, was released in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and UAE-GCC markets on Thursday, October 5. The movie released in 225 screens across Kerala.

Reports suggest that the movie earned over Rs 3.3 crore on opening day at the Kerala box office.

Going by the rumours, the movie raked in big money on the first day of release from Tamil Nadu and other parts including its world premiere in Dubai which was attended by Solo's cast and crew.

Solo had a terrific opening at the multiplexes in Kochi too.

The Dulquer starrer earned Rs 8 lakh gross on the first day with an average theatre occupancy of 99.52 percent. Out of the total 25 shows, 22 were houseful on opening day at five multiplexes — PVR Cinemas, PVR Gold, Cinemax, Pan Cinemas and Q Cinemas.

It minted more money on the first day than that of recent Malayalam release Parava, in which DQ appeared in an extended cameo. Parava collected Rs 7.09 lakh from 26 shows in Kochi multiplexes on its first day.

However, Solo has failed to break the collection record of Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam and Mammootty's The Great Father that earned Rs 14.51 lakh gross and Rs 13.89 lakh gross on their respective opening days at the multiplexes.

Though the movie garnered a positive response from viewers and critics, the DQ-starrer hit a major roadblock in Tamil Nadu due to the recent theatre strike. The Tamil version of Solo was screened at the theatres in the state on Thursday, but from Friday onwards, it was stopped affecting the film's business.

Meanwhile, Solo got a pan India release and on Friday, it is opening in overseas markets as well.