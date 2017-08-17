When it comes to social media, looks like there aren't any other male actors in Malayalam who can beat young star Dulquer Salmaan. Ever since he became active on social media, DQ has taken the top spot with the most number of followers, beating all the biggies of the industry, including his father megastar Mammootty.

After becoming the first Mollywood actor to cross four million likes on Facebook, Dulquer's profile page has now been liked by over five million followers. The actor achieved the feat on Chingam 1 (Malayalam new year), August 17.

"5 million likes !!! Love to each and every one of you ! Cannot explain how this love and encouragement is the biggest reward of my film career ! All of you are the strength and energy through good and bad. ❤❤❤ [sic]," DQ thanked everyone and shared the first photo of his daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan on his page. The image features the tiny hand of the toddler.

Dulquer is followed by Nivin Pauly, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil, Jayaram, Asif Ali, Aju Varghese, Dileep, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya and Sunny Wayne, who have over one million followers on Facebook.

Here are the number of followers of other Malayalam actors (at the time of reporting):

Nivin Pauly - 4,583,591

Mohanlal - 4,415,793

Mammootty - 3,694,660

Prithviraj Sukumaran - 3,076,693

Fahadh Faasil - 2,453,680

Jayaram - 2,347,007

Asif Ali - 2,323,770

Aju Varghese - 2,220,696

Dileep - 2,094,744

Kunchacko Boban - 1,921,727

Jayasurya - 1,776,795

Sunny Wayne - 1,362,644

However, compared to actors, Mollywood actresses are on the top spot when it comes to the number of followers on social media. While actress Miya is followed by 10.3 million users, Nazriya Nazim is on the second spot with seven million followers.

Meanwhile, DQ also tops among celebs on Twitter and Instagram with 8,80,082 and 1.5 million followers, respectively.

DQ's upcoming movies

Dulquer has many interesting movies lined up. Replacing Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, Dulquer has been roped in scriptwriter Akarsh Khurana's yet-to-be-untitled debut directorial venture with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar.

DQ will be seen next in Bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar bi-lingual project Solo, in which he appears in multiple avatars. He also has an extended cameo role in actor Soubin Shahir's debut directorial Parava, Srinath Rajendran's ambitious project on Kerala's most wanted criminal Sukumaran Kurup, Lal Jose's Oru Bhayangara Kamukan and Nag Ashwin's multilingual film Mahanati, in which he plays legendary actor Gemini Ganesan.

