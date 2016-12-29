After garnering tremendous response from music lovers for the romantic number Nokki Nokki, the makers of upcoming Malayalam movie, Jomonte Suviseshangal, have released the teaser video of another melody from the family entertainer.

The Neelakasham song teaser, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Rajesh, has been uploaded on the YouTube page of music label Muzik247 on Thursday, December 29. Sujatha Mohan and Najim Arshad have rendered their voice for the song, which is composed by Vidyasagar and penned by Rafeeq Ahammed.

Neelakasham song is expected to break records in the coming days as the romantic song Nokki Nokki, featuring Dulquer and Anupama Parameshwaran, has already become one of the most popular Malayalam songs online in recent times. Despite being a song teaser, the video has been viewed over 2.42 million times, at the time of reporting. In the video, shot in beautiful locales in Kerala, the chemistry of both the actors is being loved by their fans. Vidyasagar has composed the music, and Rafeeq Ahammed has penned the lyrics of the hit song.

The upcoming Sathyan Anthikad directorial, which marks the maiden association of the veteran filmmaker with the young star, is one of the anticipated films of the year. The movie has been censored with U certificate by the regional censor board and is said to be a clean family entertainer. Jomonte Suviseshangal, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 16, has been postponed due to the theatre strike in Kerala.

Watch the song teaser video here