Weddings are one of the important milestones in the lives of the bride, groom, and their parents. But some take it to an embarrassing level by getting drunk and making it awkward for all. In one such incident, where a drunk father-in-law forcibly kissed the bride, in front of his sons and guests, shocked all the guests present at the ceremony.

The incident took place at a wedding reception held in east China. In a footage uploaded online, the drunk man is seen suddenly stepping in front of his daughter-in-law, taking her in his arms, lock his lips on hers and passionately embracing her as she tries to break free. The lavish ceremony took place on February 22, in the city of Yancheng in eastern China's Jiangsu province was going all well before the incident happened.

According to a Daily Mirror report, a mass brawl broke out at the wedding after the incident. Soon videos from the venue leaked and started circulating on various social media platforms.

Reportedly, in the video, the wedding DJ was heard shouting out in surprise, some others shouting in outrage, while some are heard clapping and cheering. While in another video, the aftermath of the incident is recorded where the bride's family rush to attack the groom's father knocking over some of the wedding decorations.

Daily Mail further reported, that a wedding host, who refused to be named, confirmed to FaZhi Evening Post that the shocking incident took place at Wuzhou International Plaza in Yancheng of Jiangsu Province. He said: "I was introducing the bride as they were walking on the stage and the father kissed his new daughter-in-law suddenly".

The videos soon became viral which prompted the families to come together to release a statement online. They said: "We didn't expect the incident to take such a negative turn. The two families are now in an awkward position and the newlyweds have suffered because of it too."

Further adding, "The father-in-law, who was given too much to drink on his son's big day, deeply regrets his actions. We ask social media users to stop sharing the videos and let our family sort this out privately."

They further pleaded, "We do not wish to become famous, nor do we want to become the butt of every person's joke. Had this happened in your family, would you be sharing it like this?"