Police are appealing for more information after a hit and run incident in Clacton, Essex on September 2. Footage shared by Essex Police shows the moment a driver hit a 22-year-old man at a zebra crossing. The driver failed to stop and then reversed away.
Driver runs down pedestrian and reverses away
- September 6, 2017 17:52 IST
