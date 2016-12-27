The United States President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said that the United Nations (UN) is "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." The statement was made by Trump three days after the UN passed a resolution asking Israel to stop Jewish settlement activity on Palestinian territory.

Trump tweeted his criticism while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. His tweet also hints at his future relationship with the UN where he will probably challenge the international body's take on the Middle East after January 20.

Although it was not clear why the Republican billionaire thought the UN was not effective, after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted the resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Trump had made a statement saying the US should have blocked the UN's move.

Reports state that President Barack Obama has asked the US Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, to not vote on the issue. He reportedly did so because the continued support of the Israeli government for the expansion of Jewish settlements in Palestinian region could subvert future prospects of a solution between the two states, according to the Washington Post.

Shortly after the Security Council vote, Trump took to Twitter saying, "As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th." Trump will assume the US Presidency in the third week of January.

The UN has faced heavy criticism worldwide for wasting important resources and also for infringing on individual nation's sovereignty. Some of the peacekeeping troops of the international body, over the recent years, have also been accused of committing crimes in the guise of assistance and many were accused of raping the civilians they were sent to protect.

The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, in August, had acknowledged that the Nepalese peacekeepers the institution had sent to Haiti about six years ago helped in contributing to the cholera outbreak in the region.