United States President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. was slammed on Twitter by many on Wednesday for criticising London Mayor Sadiq Khan while details of the terror attack in Westminster were still emerging.

A terror attack outside the UK Parliament in London on Wednesday left 5 people dead, including a police officer, and around 20 injured after a knife-wielding man stabbed a police officer and mowed civilians with a vehicle. The UK police is treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Trump Jr. took to Twitter and wrote "you have to be kidding me?!" with a link to an article from September last year, where Khan had said that terror threats were part of living in a big city.

"I want to be reassured that every single agency and individual involved in protecting our city has the resources and expertise they need to respond in the event that London is attacked," Khan had said in the article.

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

Khan's remarks in the article were made after a bombing incident in New York City's Chelsea neighbourhood. However, Trump Jr. presented a misleading front through his tweets by stating that Khan insinuated terrorism is a part of everyday life in big cities. The Independent article cited by Trump Jr. actually stated that Khan was talking about preparedness for such terror events is "part and parcel of living in a big city."

"That means being vigilant, having a police force that is in touch with communities, it means the security services being ready, but it also means exchanging ideas and best practice," the Independent quoted Khan as saying. "Nothing is more important to me than keeping Londoners safe."

It is not clear whether Trump's son read the article or understood that Khan's statement on terrorism was from last year and does not relate to the latest attack in London.

Soon after Trump Jr's tweets, many on the social media site slammed him for attacking the London mayor at such a critical time (London terror attack) and accused him of mischaracterising Khan's comments on terrorism.

Wes Streeting, the MP for Ilford North and former president of the National Union of Students, called Trump Jr a "disgrace" for citing such misleading information.

@DonaldJTrumpJr You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London's Mayor for your own political gain. You're a disgrace. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 22, 2017

Is this helpful @DonaldJTrumpJr? Did you even read the article before goading London's Mayor during a live incident?https://t.co/Sm68UOcJQG — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) March 22, 2017