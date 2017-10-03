Its Ramaleela craze all over Kerala as people thronged the theatres to watch the Dileep-starrer. Interesting storyline, good production values and remarkable performances of the actors stood as the major highlights of debutant Arun Gopy's directorial venture.

Box office collection

The political thriller has been performing well at the Kerala box office since its release on September 28. The movie is said to have earned a Rs 10.60 crore gross within four days of its theatrical release.

The Arun Gopy directorial went on to Dileep's best opening day grosser in Malayalam as it collected Rs 2.13 crore on Thursday. The movie had a tremendous run on the second day as well at the Kerala box office and collected Rs 2.4 crore on Friday.

Multiplexes record full occupancy

The big budget flick of Tomichan Mulakuppadam has also been performing well at the multiplexes in Kochi. On the fifth day, the Dileep-starrer made a business of Rs 6.52 lakh with an average theatre occupancy of 99.67 percent from the 19 shows at five theatres. The five-day total of the thriller at the multiplexes now stands at Rs 34.32 lakh.

Meanwhile, the movie has also been minting money at Ariesplex in Thiruvananthapuram by earning Rs 7.10 lakh [92.81 percent occupancy] from four shows on its fourth day taking a total of Rs 22.1 lakh.

Ramaleela housefull shows all over

Ramaleela hit the theatres on September 28 amid controversies surrounding actor Dileep in connection with the abduction case of a popular south Indian actress. Despite a section of audience boycotting the flick, the movie opened to a stupendous response from the audience, who call it Janapriyanayakan's one of the career best movies.

The humongous response from the viewers helped the film run houseful shows all over the country, especially during the long weekend Durja puja and Gandhi Jayanti holiday season.

Recently, a photo of the movie's director Arun Gopy watching the movie while sitting on the floor in a theatre in his hometown had also surfaced online.

No Seat Available For Director?



No Seat Available For Director?

Arun Gopi Watching #Ramaleela

