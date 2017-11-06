Janapriyanayakan Dileep's recent Malayalam release Ramaleela had a flying start at the Kerala box office on the opening day on October 28.

After collecting Rs 2.13 crore on the first day, earning over Rs 10 crore within four days and Rs 20 crore in 11 days, Arun Gopy's directorial venture is now said to have entered the Rs 30-crore club in Kerala.

According to trade analysts, Ramaleela has collected a gross amount of Rs 31.2 crore from the Kerala box office alone within 38 days of its theatrical run.

If the box office collection figures are to be believed, the political thriller will be the second movie of Dileep to have entered the Rs 30 crore club after the blockbuster comedy entertainer Two Countries.

Meanwhile, the makers have revealed that the movie has entered the elite Rs 50-crore club when it comes to the worldwide box office collection.

The production venture of Pulimurugan-fame Tomichan Mulakuppadam has also been performing decently at the multiplexes in Kochi. The Dileep-starter currently has two shows at PVR Cinemas and Q Cinemas in the city.

On the 39th day, Ramaleela collected a gross amount of Rs 54,140, taking in a total of Rs 1.37 crore from the two multiplexes alone. Interestingly, the show at the PVR was houseful on Sunday.

Ramaleela released all over the country when Dileep was lodged at the Aluva sub-jail for his alleged involvement in the abduction case of a popular actress, who was waylaid on Kerala highway on February 17.

A section of the audience had decided to boycott the film even before its release. However, many celebrities campaigned to support the project, which led to the movie being screened to houseful shows all over.