Aslan Muhammed, Pattabhiraman and Remakant Mahashay — the audience are already familiar with the names of the characters played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran and Murali Gopy in the upcoming Malayalam movie Tiyaan.

After unveiling the first-look posters of the characters, now, the makers of Tiyaan, helmed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, have released the first character intro teaser. The video gives a glimpse of Aslan, played by Prithviraj and Indrajith's Pattabiraman, which actors call the most challenging roles they have done till now. The one-minute-17-second video is an experience in itself.

The first of its kind movie in Malayalam, hold a lot of promise.

The upcoming movie also stars Padmapriya as Vasundhara Devi opposite Murali's character, apart from Ananya Nair, Shine Tom Chacko and Paris Laxmi, who also appear in significant roles in the film. Bankrolled by Haneef Mohammed, Tiyaan is said to be one of the big budget movies in Malayalam.

Watch the character intro teaser here: