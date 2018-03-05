Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been vocal about his wish to play James Bond in the future. And it looks like the Marvel superstar, who will soon be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, just gave fans a taste of how his version of James Bond will look like.

Suiting up in a black tuxedo, the young lad looked like he was attending an audition for 007 rather than attending the Oscars 2018. Holland was one among the many presenters at the 90th Academy Award. The actor, joined by Gina Rodriguez, presented the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

In a slow-motion video, the camera zooms from his shoes eventually leading to a close-up shot of his face, in absolute James Bond style. Twitter took notice of his move and began vouching for him as the next James Bond.

Are your Spidey-senses tingling? Because Tom Holland just arrived on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/wYOlRHJr85 — E! News (@enews) March 4, 2018

Here are a few reactions:

I think Tom Holland just auditioned for James Bond with this move! Make it so!! We are shaken and stirred. pic.twitter.com/zgnNzqdM2k — Bryan Alexander (@BryAlexand) March 4, 2018

Tom Holland for JAMES BOND JR: A-LEVELS. #Oscars90 — Geoff LaTulippe (@DrGMLaTulippe) March 5, 2018

Tom Holland and Allison Williams on the red carpet literally look like James Bond and Bond girl !!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0Ug0HrCXXh — mar(vel) (@MARVEL0KI) March 4, 2018

Looking at this picture I get the sudden thought that Tom Holland would be great as a future James Bond ? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vSqkFtzeLY — Romi G (@Dragodina) March 4, 2018

TOM HOLLAND AKA YOUR NEXT JAMES BOND, I CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/2VvFHB7ou3 — lu loves tomdaya | 27 (@feelsliketom) March 4, 2018

The actor hasn't been shy about admitting his wish to play the British spy. Talking to People in a Facebook Live last year, Holland was asked which movie would he want to cast himself in and he did not take time to choose James Bond.

He said, "I'm sure if there's any like, real die-hard fans out there they'll know the answer to this. It's James Bond. I really want to be James Bond. Sony makes those movies. I've told them to make it happen."

While we wait for that to happen, Holland has most definitely got James Bond fans thinking about his recent stunt. As of now, the upcoming Bond movie is expected to star Daniel Craig yet again.

Though Holland's Bond-style presentation got Twitter talking, he was not the only male actor who made heads turn at the Oscars 2018 red carpet.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman entered the awards venue like a king. The actor attended the award show in a suit that reminded us a little of Wakanda. Actors like Timothée Chalamet and Ansel Elgort were others who shined bright on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Alison Janney, Lupita Nyong'o, and Jennifer Lawrence were among the many celebrities who stole the attention.