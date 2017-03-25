Former The Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley may be an item, now that the actor is no longer in a relationship with Phoebe Tonkin.

Dobrev has always shared a close relationship with Wesley, who played her one-time lover in the vampire drama that ended its run on March 10, and several gossip outlets believe the duo may have gotten together now that both of them are single. However, none of these outlets has managed to provide convincing proof of Dobrev and Wesley's rumoured romance.

Dobrev was earlier in a longtime relationship with her The Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder. They dated for about three years before breaking up in mid 2013, but continued to share a good relationship post their break-up as well.

However, reports of their relationship going south hit the media shortly after Somerhalder started dating Nikki Reed, who was Dobrev's friend. This was also said to be one of the reasons behind Dobrev's decision to leave The Vampire Diaries after Season 6. However, Dobrev has always maintained that she and Somerhalder were friends and that her departure from the show had nothing to do with him.

A month before the finale of the vampire drama aired, Dobrev proved this by posing for a photograph with Somerhalder and his wife Reed, thereby proving she was friendly with the Twilight actress as well.

Posting the picture on her Instagram page, Reed noted that she chose to remain silent about the alleged fight between her and Dobrev because she did not want to address baseless stories. "For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way," she wrote.

"Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about 'friends backstabbing friends', 'cheating exes', or 'cast members exiting shows' on low-brow websites like hollywoodlife that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us. Yuck. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose."