Yet another Bachelor in Paradise couple has called it quits.

Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton have called off their engagement after the mother of two allegedly lied to her fiancé about indulging in alcohol, said reports.

Murray, who was the winner of Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette, got upset after learning Amanda lied to him about drinking during a trip to Lake Tahoe with Ashley Iaconetti. "Ashley said to Amanda in Josh's presence, 'We haven't been this drunk since Tahoe!' Then Josh got mad and said, 'You told me you didn't drink in Tahoe!'" a source told Us.

Murray, who was living with Amanda in her Irvine, California apartment, has since moved back to Atlanta, something that Stanton's ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio is happy about. Buonfiglio is the father of Stanton's two daughters, Kinsley, 4, and Charlie, 2, and he is pleased that Murray will not be spending time with his girls.

"Thank God he's gone from them!" Buonfiglio told Us Weekly.

Back in September Buonfiglio had sued Stanton for allegedly putting their daughters in harm's way duo to her stint on reality television. Stanton has been "scrutinised for how she acted by hundreds of thousands of fans, and it has put my daughters in tons of media attention, which I believe is causing harm," court documents obtained by TMZ revealed.

It is not immediately known if Murray and Stanton are done for good, but as Bachelor in Paradise fans would recall, a number of contestants had warned Stanton about getting too serious with Andi Dorfman's ex.

During Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, twins Emily and Haley Ferguson as well as Nick Viall expressed doubts about Murray's intention, considering Dorfman had accused him of being emotionally abusive. However, Stanton went ahead with the engagement.

"I know Josh pretty well now myself, so it's not something I'm too worried about," she told Us in August. "There are two sides to every story."