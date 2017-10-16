joe and sophie
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.Snapchat/Nick Jonas

Joe Jonas and his lady love, Sophie Turner, are engaged! And while according to sources, them being absolutely unable to wait to start their married life might give you major relationship goals, Joe's ex Demi Lovato's reaction to their engagement announcement will give you even more intense ex-goals.

On October 15, both Joe and Sophie took to Instagram to share matching posts with their ring. The couple decided to caption it in the classic "She said yes", "I said yes" manner. In the photo, Sophie's hand is on top of Joe's, flaunting the ring.

Since then, fans and followers have lost it, with even Joe's brothers responding to the announcement with congratulatory messages. Probably because of how private the couple has been about their relationship since they were spotted at a concert in November 2016.

It was only a month after that concert that the two became Instagram official, when the 21-year-old actress posted a photo of Joe, 28, from their possible Miami trip, back in January. Not much was revealed to the public eye but clearly, things heated up real quick. The engagement announcement says it all!

While millennial fans, who have been in love with Joe since his Disney days and were convinced they were going to get married, are left 'shook', most of that is the good kind of shaken.

Most of them cannot decide who they are happier or more jealous about and that speaks volumes about this fan favourite couple.

Yet there are fans who are still upset because mentally, they were married to Joe and were only ready to give up the spot for Demi Lovato.

But when the ever so adored finally answered to the engagement pictures, it was the most adorable thing ever. Joe and Demi had met on the sets of their 2009 movie Camp Rock and dated briefly post that, even though Demi had a real hard time getting over that relationship.

"You can leave your toothbrush at my place, at my place...." @ddlovato @joejonas @dnce #demilovato #demi #dnce #joejonas #joeanddemi

A post shared by Jax,Everest&JayLondon (@jay_prisoner_of_azkaban) on

So, naturally fans and followers were expecting some salty bad blood, but there was none. Demi commented on Instagram under Joe's picture, saying "Huge congrats! So happy for the both of you!" Now, if that doesn't give one ex-goals, it's a shame.

