Joe Jonas and his lady love, Sophie Turner, are engaged! And while according to sources, them being absolutely unable to wait to start their married life might give you major relationship goals, Joe's ex Demi Lovato's reaction to their engagement announcement will give you even more intense ex-goals.

Also read: Why dating Joe Jonas is like 'living in a fishbowl' for Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner

On October 15, both Joe and Sophie took to Instagram to share matching posts with their ring. The couple decided to caption it in the classic "She said yes", "I said yes" manner. In the photo, Sophie's hand is on top of Joe's, flaunting the ring.

Since then, fans and followers have lost it, with even Joe's brothers responding to the announcement with congratulatory messages. Probably because of how private the couple has been about their relationship since they were spotted at a concert in November 2016.

It was only a month after that concert that the two became Instagram official, when the 21-year-old actress posted a photo of Joe, 28, from their possible Miami trip, back in January. Not much was revealed to the public eye but clearly, things heated up real quick. The engagement announcement says it all!

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

While millennial fans, who have been in love with Joe since his Disney days and were convinced they were going to get married, are left 'shook', most of that is the good kind of shaken.

SOPHIE TURNER REALLY IS ENGAGED TO JOE JONAS IM THOROUGHLY SHOOKENED — ree (@spookyobriens) October 15, 2017

To celebrate Joe Jonas' ???, I'm plugging my e-book, which started as fan fiction about him. YOU'RE WELCOME, JOE. https://t.co/v4cdZoyOZd pic.twitter.com/Yqccvxdxia — Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) October 15, 2017

It looks like Joe Jonas finally put a ring on it. pic.twitter.com/TNpN9NOAkb — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) October 15, 2017

The teenager in me finding out that Joe Jonas is engaged to Sophie Turner pic.twitter.com/duq9h3AeUN — 謝可茵 (@lehcartse) October 15, 2017

Joe Jonas is engaged so my 20 year old self is so happy but my 10 year old self just ripped all of her Joe posters off of her wall pic.twitter.com/xNllB2DEiX — shae k (@shaekoho) October 15, 2017

With the news of Joe Jonas getting engaged, my chances of living my dream as a Jonas Brother-in-law has reduced to 1/3. Stressed & anxious. — MISS BENNY ? (@BenJPierce) October 15, 2017

15 year old me: I CANT BELIEVE JOE JONAS ISNT MARRYING ME.

Me now: OMG JOE JONAS IS FINALLY ENGAGED I'M SO HAPPY FOR HIM. pic.twitter.com/8bJlY3o8Mr — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) October 15, 2017

Most of them cannot decide who they are happier or more jealous about and that speaks volumes about this fan favourite couple.

Two types of girls:



1. Those upset Joe Jonas is engaged



2. Those HYPE because @SophieT is engaged #realroyalwedding — Hannah Ernst (@_h3rnst) October 16, 2017

my 12 y/o self is jealous of sophie turner bc she's marrying joe jonas

my 23 y/o self is jealous of joe jonas bc he's marrying sophie turner — saige (@saigeysaige) October 15, 2017

me: if joe jonas and I aren't meant to be together give me a sign

joe: gets engaged to sophie

me: pic.twitter.com/vjnxvYdDqo — Angela Wilber (@angelaw_xo) October 15, 2017

Sophie Turner is my age, a worldwide successfull actress and now engaged to Joe Jonas. Everything my inner 12 year-old dreamed of. — cami (@hookedtocs) October 15, 2017

Yet there are fans who are still upset because mentally, they were married to Joe and were only ready to give up the spot for Demi Lovato.

Joe Jonas is engaged and it's not to Demi Lovato... my 12 year old self would be so upset right now pic.twitter.com/zqLHYkxBWw — Childhood Shows (@ChildhoodShows) October 16, 2017

Joe Jonas is getting married and "Demi Lovato" is trending because twitter knows how things should be going. Joe you're making a mistake — bonnie. (@airplaneoversea) October 15, 2017

joe jonas has the audacity to get engaged to a woman right in front of my salad — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) October 15, 2017

Um yes hello that should say Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato if anything pic.twitter.com/0QEcRdaJ6D — Just Sharon (@SharonCancio) October 15, 2017

whelp joe jonas just got engaged so i guess i am officially back on the market — wrabel. rā-bəl (@wrabel) October 15, 2017

But when the ever so adored finally answered to the engagement pictures, it was the most adorable thing ever. Joe and Demi had met on the sets of their 2009 movie Camp Rock and dated briefly post that, even though Demi had a real hard time getting over that relationship.

So, naturally fans and followers were expecting some salty bad blood, but there was none. Demi commented on Instagram under Joe's picture, saying "Huge congrats! So happy for the both of you!" Now, if that doesn't give one ex-goals, it's a shame.