Deepika Padukone's fashion game is at its best! With some stunning Sabyasachi outfits, the Padmaavat actress is nailing every look.

Since the Padmaavat promotions began, Deepika has been nailing each and every look! Be it events, award shows or airport looks. And the highlight has been the splendid Sabyasachi Mukerji outfits.

On January 29, Padukone attended an event in New Delhi where her father was awarded for Lifetime Achievement. However, Deepika managed to grab all the attention for her beautiful Sabyasachi saree — a traditional six yards peach Benarasi saree with elaborate golden embroidery.

Deepika has looked elegant and regal in all her outfits in the last 10 days.

Even before that, for Padmaavat screening, the designer revealed details of her green lehenga. He said: "Ms. Padukone wears a heritage silk matka sharara in forest green, hand-embroidered with hand beaten gold and silver aari."

For her other kurta pajama outfit, Sabyasachi wrote: " Padukone wears a hand printed lounge kurta pajama with beaded tassels inspired by the 1920s and she pairs it with Christian Louboutin x Sabyasachi collaboration heels."

And finally her black saree which grabbed many eyeballs, he said: "Deepika @deepikapadukone wears a classic Sabyasachi blouse with a modern retro twist and an organza saree, both embellished with jet beads. She finished the look with a classic chignon, winged eyeliner and a pair of large Zambian emerald studs complemented the neon glam goth look. We think she looks spectacular!"

Something to take a note of here is that Deepika has kept her her make-up fresh and simple -- kohled-eyes and a brush of eye-shadow, and she's ready to rock.

Her accessories too, are minimal. Be it just heavy earrings or a choker. But when it comes to her airport look, it's always her choice of handbags that has made her a winner everytime!

Deepika wore the below red silk saree at HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 red carpet. While the black saree was for Zee celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Not just traditional, Deepika Padukone's vogue cover released today and it is everything chirpy, colorful and happy.

Doesn't she look hot in every avatar she chooses? Be it her gym wear or airport looks, she just slays it!

Shaleena Nathani, her designer has made sure that she looks like a Queen for her promotions.