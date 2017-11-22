Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar is set to make his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. Before Shahid in Padmavati, Ishaan could have been the one to share screen space with Deepika Padukone in his upcoming flick.

As earlier reported, Deepika had even auditioned for Majidi's movie and photos from the sets went viral as well. But she was not the chosen one and nobody knew what went wrong that the filmmaker didn't rope in Deepika for the movie.

At the 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the movie has been premiered and is slated to be released next year. Shahid even came to support his brother at the event.

In a press conference, the director clarified why Deepika was not roped in and the reason was her stardom. "I choose my subjects from the society... I choose my heroes from the crowd. I mostly work with newcomers, but this doesn't mean that I don't want to work with professional ones," Majidi said.

"It was tough to organise things on the sets with a big star. For one day, we organised auditions with Deepika. I remember it was difficult to manage things as people wanted to meet her and were very curious," he added.

"I love introducing new faces in my films as I like to convey the real feelings of the common people through my work", says Iranian Director, Majid Majidi at the Press conference of Beyond the Clouds @BTCTheFilm pic.twitter.com/dpKhVLLdxo — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 21, 2017

Beyond The Clouds revolves around the life of a young brother-sister duo from Mumbai and the roles will be played by Ishaan and Malayalam cinema actor Malavika Mohanan.

Produced by Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures, the movie's Hindi dialogues are written by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

We wonder how interesting it would have been if Deepika was a part of Beyond The Clouds. The photos which went viral from the auditions are here: