Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never fails to win hearts with her beauty and on-screen appearances. She recently made us proud by appearing on the list of an international magazine that — on the occasion of International Women's Day 2018 — honored women across the world for their work.

Deepika's name was mentioned in Variety's Women of Impact 2018 report along with international celebrities like actress Nicole Kidman, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, JK Rowling and singer Adele.

honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers!Thank You @Variety ...?? https://t.co/MY6foHzXGH — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 8, 2018

Deepika received this honor for her philanthropic ventures. The magazine wrote that she is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses who faced death threats and verbal abuse for Padmaavat from various fringe groups. But she overcame everything with poise and elan.

The actress made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage last year.

Deepika has always charmed us on screen. Her last movie — Padmaavat — showed her as a queen. The diva was no less a queen in real life as well when she kept her calm amid recent threats and adversities, and overcame depression earlier in life.

The actress made a mark in Bollywood on her own. From Om Shanti Om to Padmaavat, the diva has shown us that she is not just breathtaking but also a versatile actress.

Take a look at some stunning pictures of Deepika to see how amazing the actress is:

A post shared by Elegance Indian (@eleganceindian) on Mar 9, 2018 at 1:13am PST

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:09pm PST

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 18, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 25, 2016 at 1:43pm PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

Deepika is currently making headlines following rumors of her marriage to Ranveer Singh this year. The duo has been dating since their first film together — Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela.

Though they never admitted to their relationship in public, the lovebirds have been the talk of the town for a long time now.