Indian actress Deepika Padukone was recently seen on the cover of Vogue India's February issue in a bright rainbow sequined shirt by the designer label, Ashish. But she is not the only one who rocked the flamboyant outfit.

Singer Taylor Swift had donned the same rainbow-shirt over a matching rainbow dress in her Reputation album. Her quirky look came out in November 2017 and effectively changed her reputation from a girl-next-door to a bold and sultry siren.

Although both the actors adapted to the dress in different ways, they looked equally stunning. Deepika wore the festive shirt over a Lolli Swim beachwear, giving the look a dash of sensuality. Taylor, on the other hand, kept it more chic and casual by wearing a mini Ashish dress in matching colors under the shirt.

One thing was common in both the stunners, their wavy, beach-ready hair. Also, both went for minimal accessorization not taking away the attention from the shirt. Sequins are back in vogue, as many celebs are rocking this bold party look.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor has previously twinned with many Hollywood celebs, including Julie Berman, Kylie Jenner, Kylie Minogue, Ashley Benson, Kate Hudson, Shakira, Zoe Saldana, etc. And each time, she has pulled off the look with a touch of individuality, yet seamlessly.