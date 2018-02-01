First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
L-R: First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama stand on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Everyone remembers the hideous moment when first lady Melania Trump presented an awkward Inauguration day gift to Michelle Obama. People across the world were highly curious to know what was inside the big blue box from Tiffany & Co.

It remained a mystery until the former first lady finally opened up about the gift exchange in her recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

In her first TV interview since leaving the White House, the former FLOTUS revealed that the gift was a "lovely frame."

"Well, there's all this protocol," Obama told "Ellen" host Ellen DeGeneres in an episode that airs on Thursday, February 1.

What exactly happened?

On a day full of protocol, both couples were supposed to pose for a photograph soon after they shook hands and hugged, while two Marines saluted by their sides.

But instead of pivoting for the photograph, Melania handed Michelle a blue-coloured rectangular box. She grabbed it with two hands and panicked. She was seen glancing around everywhere to find a place to keep the present.

"I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you're going to do this, they're going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I'm sort of like OK. ... What am I supposed to do with this gift?" the former FLOTUS told Ellen on the show.

"No one would come and take the box," she said, "And I'm thinking, 'Do we take the picture with (it)?'"

"And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?" she added.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users slammed the former FLOTUS, dispensing advice on how she could have handled the situation in a better way.

One user wrote: "Michelle Obama – when someone gives you a gift, you say thank you and hold it. You don't look for staff to take the gift away."