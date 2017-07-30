Deadpool 2's filming is currently taking place in Vancouver, Canada. The sequel, which is slated to release in summer 2018, has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement was made. The box office success of the R-Rated X-Men movie and amazing reaction from the audience will put a lot more pressure on the makers.

Taking this as a challenge, the cast of Deadpool 2 have assured fans that the sequel is funnier than the first part. But how much more can fans expect? Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has shed some light on it and revealed a few details about the movie.

Comparing the movie with Rush Hour, the comic book writer told Comicbook.com that the Deadpool series as "comic book's equivalent to Rush Hour."

Explaining his stand on the statement, the writer emphasised that it is the chemistry between Josh Brolin's Cable and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool that will bowl over the viewers.

"He's [Brolin] such a great actor, that's where it starts, and gravitas, and who else really is going to hold their ground with Ryan as Wade/Deadpool. That is energy unbridled, and so you've gotta hold your ground. When I see the two of them I'm like, 'It's going to be comic book's equivalent to Rush Hour,' and I don't know if comic fans are ready for it. I think it's going to be great."

Evidently impressed by Brolin's acting skills, Liefeld assured fans that the actor will do justice to the role. The writer was not the only one who has complete faith in the Avengers: Infinity War actor. Director David Leitch is also all praise for the Cable actor. Speaking to IGN at the Comic-Con, the director spoke about the actor's jaw-dropping transformation.

He told the website: "When he graciously agreed to do the role, Ryan and I were through the roof; we love him. He's such a great actor, he brings a humanity to Cable, but he also has the depth of acting chops to hang with the comedy when needed. He's bringing that character to life in the short 12 days we've been shooting and I couldn't be happier."

Brolin has been shocking fans with his marvellous transformation. The actor, who began vigorous training a few months before the shooting began, could be close to unrecognisable. The 51-year-old has become lean, strong and shows off his muscles on various occasions on Instagram. He recently stripped down to pose for a mirror selfie with his wife, Kathryn Boyd.

While fans have seen what Reynolds has to offer, the hype about Brolin's role is certainly making the fans excited. Deadpool 2 releases on June 1, 2018.

Deapool 2 trailer: