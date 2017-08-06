Reliance Jio has been offering highly subsidised data tariff plans since its launch which led to mass migration of subscribers from other networks to Jio causing huge losses to incumbent players. Rivals, especially the leader of the pack-- Airtel, started offering low tariffs, but it wasn't enough to stop the Reliance juggernaut.

Now, the company has launched another offer to match Reliance Jio's new Rs. 399 Dhan Dhana Dhan offer in almost every aspect. Airtel's new plan cost the same and offers 84GB high-speed internet with 1GB per day (FUP: Fair Usage Policy) and unlimited local and STD calls on all networks for 84 days. However, the new Airtel tariff plan is available for select long-time users with 4G SIM only.

Airtel has also a similar offer at Rs. 244 with same data and calling benefits, but for 70 days, NDTV reported.

The Airtel's new tariff plans are good deals. It remains to be seen how long the company can keep up the fight given Reliance Jio is all set to release the much-talked about Jio Phone. The pre-order bookings is set to start on August 24 and shipment is expected to commence in early September.

Jio Phone comes with single-SIM (compatible with Reliance Jio only) for Rs. 1,500 and the exclusive tariffs include unlimited voice calls, SMS, data and access to MyJio apps. With the base plan, users get free data with 500MB daily cap and the higher tariff comes with 1GB data per day cap for 28 days. The Rs. 309 plan users can take advantage of JioPhone TV cable to mirror content on any television including CRT (Cathode Ray Tube) models.

[Note: Reliance Jio Phone is actually free of cost. The company has promised to return full cash back to the user after three years. Reliance claims they are charging Rs. 1,500 to prevent misuse of the free-phone offer]

The company is also offering JioChat, JioCinema, JioMusic and more, to Jio Phones owners at no extra cost, much in the line with Facebook's Free Basic (aka Internet.org) programme, which offered free internet access to select apps on mobile. This faced several protests online and was finally withheld on the orders of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) in the country. Now, Reliance Jio is accused of doing the same.

Airtel and other incumbent players like Vodafone, Idea, Aircel have their work cut out for rest of the year. They have to come up with more lucrative tariffs to keep the fight going or risk going down.

Reports say Vodafone and Idea are in the final stages of a merger, and also initiated talks with mobile-makers to sell their own branded phones.

It is expected to cost around Rs 2,500, Rs 1,000 more than the Jio Phone. Unlike the latter, which offers very limited features, the former will give the freedom of choice to the customers.

People will be able to select their operator of his/her choice and also access popular applications like Google, Facebook and WhatsApp, among many more apps.

