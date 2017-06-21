Dash camera footage reveals the moment police officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot dead Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Minnesota, US, on 6 July 2016. The squad car video, along with other evidence from the investigation, was released just four days after officer Yanez was acquitted in the death.The dashcam video shows what appears to be a routine traffic stop for a broken taillight quickly dissolving into deadly shooting. Castile, who had a permit to carry a gun, can be heard telling Yanez, Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me.Yanez responds, OK, dont reach for it, then...Dont pull it out.Im not pulling it out, Castile assures him.Dont pull it out, Yanez repeats.Castile manages to say, Im not! before Yanez opens fire. Yanez fires seven shots, fatally injuring Castile.I wasnt reaching, Castile can be heard saying softly after the shots end.