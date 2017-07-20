Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller reported to prison in California on July 12, but prior to that, she sat for an emotional interview with The View's Jedediah Bila. The 50-year-old star who will be serving a 366-day long term thinks that she would not survive behind the bars.

During the interview, the dance coach said, "I made lots of mistakes. I probably won't survive," as Bila debuted the first promo of the interview.

In the sneak peek, Miller is seen talking about how the prison term is affecting her legacy. Despite facing such downfall in her career, Abby Lee Miller is still proud of the children she gave training to as she said, "I gave kids a new life. No one can take that away from me. No one."

The 50-year-old dance coach is accused of concealing $775,000 worth of income in 2010. It was said before that she could face five years jail and five-million dollar fine. However, Miller had been ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and spend two years on probation after she completes her 366-day jail term in California.

In April, Miller told PEOPLE that she is afraid of being physically abused or raped in the prison. "I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I'd just sit around and cry."

As TMZ reports earlier that the dance coach can have a lot of Ramen noodles and Cocacola at an affordable rate. Also, the star will be able to snap up cans of tuna fish for a low price. For breakfast, she will be served whole wheat bread with jelly, hot grits, a cup of skim milk along with fruits.

Dance Moms: Abby Tells All airs on July 25 while the eighth season for Dance Moms premieres on Lifetime on August 1 at 9 pm ET.