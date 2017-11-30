Heavy rains, caused by Cyclone Ockhi, have been affecting the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala since Wednesday, November 29. A depression in the Bay of Bengal has apparently resulted in the cyclone.

The authorities in Kerala have issued guidelines for people as Cyclone Ockhi is likely to approach the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

An auto rickshaw driver identified as Vishnu, hailing from Kulathupuzha in Kollam, was killed after a huge tree fell on the vehicle. Few others have reportedly been injured in Vizhinjam and Vazhuthacaud areas in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the wake of the unprecedented weather conditions, the authorities have declared holiday on Friday for all schools in the capital city and Udumbanchola taluk in Idukki.

Here's a checklist on how to remain safe if cyclone Ockhi hits Kerala:

What to do?

Since there are chances for power failure, charge your mobile phones, power banks and lamps. Keep spare batteries.

Try to stay away from open spaces, electric lines, doors, windows and exterior walls and be safe in the strongest part of the house.

Close the windows and doors of your house.

Store emergency medicines, water, canned food, first-aid kit.

Pack evacuation and emergency kits.

Turn off gas and unplug electronic appliances.

Fill your vehicle's fuel tank.

Check radio updates.

#CycloneOckhi Heavy wind at Trivandrum. This is the scene from Sankhumukham beach where Rahul Gandhi is coming tmrw. pic.twitter.com/nKuxSsmmW9 — Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) November 30, 2017

What not to do?