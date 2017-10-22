Popular UFO blogger and controversy theorist Scott C Waring has discovered two ancient undersea pyramids.

This astonishing finding was made by the anomaly hunter with the help of Google Earth, which he has been using to explore the ocean floor.

The two mysterious pyramid-shaped structures were spotted by Waring on the ocean floor near the Bahamas.

Waring mentioned about this finding on his website UFO Sightings Daily. He revealed that the two pyramids were present 6.6 kilometres south of New Providence Island in the Bahamas and they were 100 metres wide and 60 metres high. Waring has also used Google measurement calculations.

"I found these two pyramids on the ocean floor near New Providence Island. That is not far from Florida," Waring stated in his blog.

"The pyramids lines are easy to make out and are proof that the nearby island was once inhabited by an ancient Mayan or Aztec like people. The two pyramids are not the same. One is a perfect three-sided structure," he added.

"The other has a mid layer where it had a step in an area before it made it to the top. This one is very similar to Mayan pyramids in Mexico," Waring said.

The controversy theorist formulated a theory stating that these enigmatic pyramids could belong to an ancient civilisation or even be built by aliens.

Many believe that as mysteries prevail around how the ancient pyramids were built in Egypt, intelligent aliens might have helped in building them.

"No, it's not a UFO or alien sighting, but how do we know that these ancient structures were not built 50-100 million years ago?" Waring stated.

"We don't. They could be the oldest known structures on Earth, and yet, lay unexplored in shallow water. Yes, they could have been built by ancient aliens and probably were," he added.

