On October 19, an entertainment website published that Malayalam actor-turned-filmmaker Soubin Shahir tied the knot with his girlfriend Jamiya. They had also shared a photo of the comedian putting a ring on the girl's hand.

However, the news garnered attention only on October 2 after it surfaced on some popular Facebook groups. Since then, social media users have been trying to find out the truth in the news.

Check Parava movie review

Sources close to the actor have stated that they are not married yet and the picture that surfaced online was clicked when the couple got engaged.

If rumours are to be believed, Soubin will be entering the wedlock with Jamia Zaheer in December. Jamia is said to be a marketing professional based in Kochi.

Read more: Do not believe this fake news about Dulquer Salmaan, Asif Ali and Soubin Shahir

Meanwhile, Soubin has worked in the entertainment industry as an assistant director for Fazil, Siddique, Rafi-Mecartin, P Sukumar, Santhosh Sivan, Rajeev Ravi and Amal Neerad.

Though he appeared in minor roles in many movies, it was with his role as PT Master Shivan sir that gave the much-needed breakthrough for him as an actor. Later, he appeared in notable roles in Charlie, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Kali, Happy Wedding, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Comrade in America and Solo.

Recently, Soubin made his debut as a director with family entertainer Parava and it garnered a tremendous response from the audience.