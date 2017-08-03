The Satpuli town of Dehradun is reeling under communal tension after a man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a cow.

However, the situation took a violent turn in the Pauri district on Wednesday afternoon as the news spread through the hills. The local administration was forced to deploy police in the area.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Bajrang Dal closed down all the shops in Satpuli market. The furniture shop that belonged to the accused was also vandalised. The Hindu outfits also gheraoed the Satpuli police station, demanding immediate action against the culprit.

The 23- old accused has been booked under section 377 (unnatural sexual offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the owner of the cowshed, Baleshwar Chaudhary, had filed a complaint with the police.

Chaudhary has said his mother had caught the accused having sex with the cow, following which she raised an alarm.

Additional forces deployed

With the ABVP and Bajrang Dal activists going on a rampage in the town, the SSP of the Pauri district, circle officer, along with sub-divisional magistrate have reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Pauri SSP Jagat Ram Joshi said, "Additional force was moved from Lansdowne and Kotdwar to take control of the situation and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was also called as a precautionary measure."

"Meanwhile, we have told protesters that action is being taken in accordance with law, and no one will be allowed to take law into their hands," added joshi.

The accused is a native from Najibabad in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and had settled down in Satpuli 12 years ago.

Last week, a 35-year-old man named Shravan More was arrested from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, for having sex with a cow.

In another incident in 2013, an elderly Man in Tamil Nadu was arrested for having sex with an injured cow using coconut oil as a lubricant.