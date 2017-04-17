Festivals like Coachella and Tomorrowland might be something music lovers wait for, for months. But it is not just about music at these festivals. Sure that is the focal point, but any fashion lover would agree with us when we say that these music festivals are one of the best ways to keep up with the trends.

With Coachella 2017, one of the biggest ongoing music festivals, we are sure attendees are having a lot of fun, thanks to the stellar line-up of performers. But what has really caught our eye is how each celeb attending the music festival has made sure to bring their A-game when it comes to fashion and style.

True, Coachella is known for its boho-chic trends, but this year we just cannot get enough of it. Right from Alessandra Ambrosio and Brooklyn Beckham to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, everyone seems to be on-point when it comes to style. And why not, after all, celebs like Kylie Jenner are known to make headlines for their taste in fashion.

Here are the celebrities we think are killing it with style at Coachella 2017.

Alessandra Ambrosio:

Chilling at @revolve party #revolvefestival @alebyalessandra #festivAle ✌️???????✨? A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

The Victoria's Secret model might be all prim and perfect on the runway, but she is also known for carrying off casual way in the most stylish manner.

Jump for Joy ????✌️ #festivAle #foreveronvacation A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Be in summer dresses, rompers or denim shorts paired with cowboy boots, the model is capable of making even a dish-rag look chic.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner:

highlighter hair ? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

If Kylie Jenner's alleged split with rapper Tyga did not make enough headlines, her neon hair definitely helped her make news. The reality star flaunted a neon bob on the first day and pulled off another dramatic transformation the next day in purple hair.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

The youngest Jenner was seen dressed in a snakeskin print crop top paired with a skirt in a similar design.

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄?? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kendall, who has been maintaining a low profile since the Pepsi ad fiasco, seemed to be enjoying the fest with close friends. Dressed in sequined top and high-waist off-white pants, the model finished her look with a sparkly neckpiece and red lips.

Olivia Culpo

Yesterday ????? @revolve #revolvefestival A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

American actress, model and Miss USA 2012 Olivia Culpo also looked like she was having a lot of fun at the music festival with boyfriend and New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.

In our playsuits ?❤️❤️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Dressed in a white tee and brown skirt, the model was seen enjoying her time with beau. Later, she was seen in a white striped jumpsuit paired with strappy heels.

Emma Roberts

Feeling the sunshine @TributePortfolio #MarriottxCoachella #IndependentMoments #BrandPartner A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Actress Emma Roberts made quite a style statement at Coachella 2017. She was seen in a cute black playsuit and many of her Instagram followers couldn't get over the fact how thin she was.

Bye Coachella. Until next year ? @TributePortfolio #MarriottxCoachella #IndependentMoments #BrandPartner A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

She later changed into a chic and adorable white mini-dress with lace detailing.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

The love birds have been packing some major PDA in the last few weeks and Coachella was no different. The colour-coordinated couple could not keep their hands off each other and were often seen locking lips. While Gomez was dressed in a blue floral summer dress paired with white sneakers, The Weeknd donned a blue shirt and jeans of the same colour.