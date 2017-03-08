Ciara has gone topless and bared her baby bump for a new photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar magazine. The soon-to-be mother of two looks radiant in the photographs.

The 31-year-old R&B singer has covered her breasts with her hand, and has donned a pair of denims on the bottom. Another photograph shows her holding her son Future, while husband Russell Wilson embraces her.

In the accompanying interview, Ciaria says her son Future is excited to welcome a new sibling.

"He'll randomly pull my shirt up and be like, 'I want to see the baby,' said Ciara." [He'll say] 'Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.' Then he'll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down."

Life seems to be going well for the singer, and she has received a lot of positive feedback for the topless photo. But someone who feels it is not in good taste is Kelly Rowland.

"This is not a cute pic ..sorry…..it's no different than the one with the chick and her little boy..why must everyone prove a point by being in your bday suit..," wrote an Instagram user teeque72_1 beneath the photograph posted on popcultureinashell's Instagram page, and Rowland has liked the comment.

It is not immediately known what Rowland's issue with Ciara is.