The makers of upcoming Malayalam movie Chunkzz released the official trailer of the campus entertainer on Friday, July 21. The comedy entertainer, featuring Balu Varghese, Honey Rose, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vishak Nair and Ganapathi Poduwal in main roles, is the second directorial venture of Omar Lulu of Happy Wedding-fame.

Check: Premam boys' Happy Wedding becomes a surprise hit

Interestingly, soon after the trailer hit the cyber space, its remix version with the visuals of blockbuster romantic entertainer Premam, starring Nivin Pauly, has also surfaced online. Director Omar has appreciated the person behind the remix version, and while sharing it on his Facebook page, the filmmaker wrote: "Nice edit."

The visuals of the remix version sync well with the dialogues of Omar directorial's trailer, and both the videos have opened to a positive response from the netizens.

Meanwhile, similar to Omar's debut movie, Chunkzz is also set in an engineering college but narrates the story of students, who belong to mechanical batch, and actress Honey plays the only female student in the class. The movie also stars Siddique and Lal in pivotal roles, while Mareena Michael is said to be appearing as a suspense character.

While Gopi Sunder has composed its music, Aneesh Hameed and Sanoop Thykoodam have penned the script of Vaishak Rajan's production venture, which is likely to repeat the success of Happy Wedding, which became an unexpected hit in 2016. Chunkzz is expected to hit the screens on August 4.

Watch the trailer of Chunkzz here:

Watch Premam remix version of Chunkzz here: