Captain America actor Chris Evans is busy promoting his upcoming movie Gifted before he heads out to don the white-blue-red costume for Captain America. E! News had a sit down with the actor to discuss lesser known facts about him.
The actor already revealed earlier that he wants to be a father one day. "I have a big family, a lot of little nieces and nephews, and cousins, and a lot of people in my life that I care about. Chris does want to be a daddy at some point," Evans told the entertainment website.
Here are five key takeaways from the piece, courtesy E! News:
- Evans had three celebrity crushes – "Elisabeth Shue from Adventures of Babysitting and Karate Kid, Lori Loughlin was a big one. Sandra Bullock was a big one too, like when I was like in seventh or eighth grade," he said.
- Evans can tap dance and would love to star in a musical. "I love Gene Kelly, he was great. Wouldn't it be great to do a [Gene Kelly] biopic or something like that?" he said.
- "I am a Disney buff," he said.
- Evans favourite subject in school was mathematics and he didn't like English.
- Evans is not ready to put down his Captain America shield. "I have been doing this for so long. It's tough to think about not doing it. For almost a decade now there has always been one around the corner. I would be open to it. I love playing that guy," he said.
Evans will play the role of a boat mechanic who single-handedly raise his six-year-old math prodigy niece in the movie Gifted. The film releases on April 12 and Mckenna Grace is playing his niece.
You can watch the trailer here: