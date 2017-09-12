Kenneka Jenkins, 19, was discovered inside a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, where she had been attending a party. Police told Jenkins mother that the teen was intoxicated when she walked into the freezer and died.
Chicago teen found dead in hotel freezer
- September 12, 2017 11:04 IST
