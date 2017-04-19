The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to release the class 10 results 2017 on its official website, cgbse.nic.in, on Friday.

The latest reports say that the board will announce the results at around 4 pm.

Here is how you can check the results: Go to the official website: cgbse.nic.in or directly click on the link cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link, 'Class 10 Results 2017'

Enter your roll number

Click on submit, the results will be displayed on the screen

This year, the class 10 exam was conducted from February 10 to March 2. Over 4,42,060 students appeared for the exam conducted in 2,000 centres.

The class 12 results will be released by April 22.