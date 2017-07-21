The lyrics of the song Numb couldn't have been placed in a better situation. The lead member of the famous band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, is no more. While fans would wish this was just a hoax, police have confirmed that the In The End singer is dead.

Chester's body was found at his house in Los Angeles' Palos Verdes Estates on Thursday, July 20. He was 41 years old. According to TMZ, the singer committed suicide by hanging himself.

Also Read: Did Chris Cornell hint at his death with his last performance song, Dead Wishes?

Linkin Park band member Mike Shinoda also confirmed the news for fans. He tweeted: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

The Grammy nominated rock artist instantly shot to fame and became a household name when the band released their first album, Hybrid Theory. Chester was struggling with substance abuse. In an interview, the singer confessed to having suicidal thoughts as the result of childhood sex abuse.

Chester is survived by six children, Jaime, Isaiah, Draven, Tyler Lee and twins Lily and Lila, and his wife Talinda Ann Bentley.

The news of Bennington's death has sent shock waves among fans and fellow musicians. Stars and followers of the band expressed their grief on various social media platforms.

???????????????????????????????????? Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 21, 2017

can't even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace. — michael (@Michael5SOS) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us ? — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park ?? — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

Fan shared a few of his hit numbers, thanking him for his contributions to the music industry.

RIP Chester Bennington. Linkin Park brought Rock back in the early 2000s, 17 years later it goes silent.. ?? pic.twitter.com/NpNpcDAa3t — ️️️️Cole ? (@UglyKid) July 21, 2017

I can't believe @ChesterBe has... passed away. I don't believe it...



This is seriously devastating... — NmS Woofiss ? (@Woofiss) July 21, 2017

And then there were a few who emphasised that it was high time mental health should be focused.

I hope Chester Bennington's death opens peoples eyes to how important mental health is.



Money & success don't always equal happiness. — Brendan Harberts (@HarbertsHealth) July 21, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington, many 20 and 30 somethings cannot thank you enough for your music.