The lyrics of the song Numb couldn't have been placed in a better situation. The lead member of the famous band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, is no more. While fans would wish this was just a hoax, police have confirmed that the In The End singer is dead.
Chester's body was found at his house in Los Angeles' Palos Verdes Estates on Thursday, July 20. He was 41 years old. According to TMZ, the singer committed suicide by hanging himself.
Linkin Park band member Mike Shinoda also confirmed the news for fans. He tweeted: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."
The Grammy nominated rock artist instantly shot to fame and became a household name when the band released their first album, Hybrid Theory. Chester was struggling with substance abuse. In an interview, the singer confessed to having suicidal thoughts as the result of childhood sex abuse.
Chester is survived by six children, Jaime, Isaiah, Draven, Tyler Lee and twins Lily and Lila, and his wife Talinda Ann Bentley.
The news of Bennington's death has sent shock waves among fans and fellow musicians. Stars and followers of the band expressed their grief on various social media platforms.
RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 21, 2017
can't even fathom the news about Chester Bennington. going to have LP on repeat all day. Rest In Peace.— michael (@Michael5SOS) July 20, 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us ?— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Appalled by the lack of sympathy or respect by some for a human (who happens to be a musician) who died tragically. The fact that anyone would have the audacity to critique or comment on his music on the day we learn of his passing is beyond me. We "get it" you're very cool you didn't like what you saw as "unhip music." What a desensitized disgusting and selfish way to present yourself. Take your opinion and shove it up your pretentious ass. A fellow musician committed suicide today and all I can think of is his family and friends. Mental illness is rampant in the artistic community. We should be addressing this tragedy with respect, compassion and grief that is all. Keep your unwarranted options to yourself and allow his friends and family to grieve. Just because he was in the public eye gives you no right to judge his life or music at this time. Show some class please. My condolences to the family of Chester Bennington. May he find peace in the next life/world what have you.
no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017
RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park ??— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017
I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans— Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017
Fan shared a few of his hit numbers, thanking him for his contributions to the music industry.
Rip Chester Bennington #LinkinPark ??? #timelapse pic.twitter.com/tZcu6biAlk— David Garibaldi (@garibaldiarts) July 21, 2017
Iconic. RIP Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/Abslk2DlFA— Quinn Sheridan (@QuinnBSheridan) July 21, 2017
RIP Chester Bennington. Linkin Park brought Rock back in the early 2000s, 17 years later it goes silent.. ?? pic.twitter.com/NpNpcDAa3t— ️️️️Cole ? (@UglyKid) July 21, 2017
I can't believe @ChesterBe has... passed away. I don't believe it...— NmS Woofiss ? (@Woofiss) July 21, 2017
This is seriously devastating...
What a life-soundtrack in heaven! #ChesterBennington #ChrisCornell— Hanna Beachum (@Mrs_Beachum) July 21, 2017
And then there were a few who emphasised that it was high time mental health should be focused.
I hope Chester Bennington's death opens peoples eyes to how important mental health is.— Brendan Harberts (@HarbertsHealth) July 21, 2017
Money & success don't always equal happiness.
RIP Chester Bennington, many 20 and 30 somethings cannot thank you enough for your music.
Lost a part of my childhood today. Rest in peace, Chester Bennington.#LinkinPark— ॐ (@lavaharsha) July 21, 2017