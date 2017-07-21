Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington found dead Close
Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington found dead

The lyrics of the song Numb couldn't have been placed in a better situation. The lead member of the famous band Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, is no more. While fans would wish this was just a hoax, police have confirmed that the In The End singer is dead.

Chester Bennington
Chester Bennington found dead in his apartment. Police suspects suicideRich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Chester's body was found at his house in Los Angeles' Palos Verdes Estates on Thursday, July 20. He was 41 years old. According to TMZ, the singer committed suicide by hanging himself.

Also Read: Did Chris Cornell hint at his death with his last performance song, Dead Wishes?

Linkin Park band member Mike Shinoda also confirmed the news for fans. He tweeted: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

The Grammy nominated rock artist instantly shot to fame and became a household name when the band released their first album, Hybrid Theory. Chester was struggling with substance abuse. In an interview, the singer confessed to having suicidal thoughts as the result of childhood sex abuse.

Chester is survived by six children, Jaime, Isaiah, Draven, Tyler Lee and twins Lily and Lila, and his wife Talinda Ann Bentley.

The news of Bennington's death has sent shock waves among fans and fellow musicians. Stars and followers of the band expressed their grief on various social media platforms. 

Appalled by the lack of sympathy or respect by some for a human (who happens to be a musician) who died tragically. The fact that anyone would have the audacity to critique or comment on his music on the day we learn of his passing is beyond me. We "get it" you're very cool you didn't like what you saw as "unhip music." What a desensitized disgusting and selfish way to present yourself. Take your opinion and shove it up your pretentious ass. A fellow musician committed suicide today and all I can think of is his family and friends. Mental illness is rampant in the artistic community. We should be addressing this tragedy with respect, compassion and grief that is all. Keep your unwarranted options to yourself and allow his friends and family to grieve. Just because he was in the public eye gives you no right to judge his life or music at this time. Show some class please. My condolences to the family of Chester Bennington. May he find peace in the next life/world what have you.

A post shared by Jesse Leach (@jesse_d_leach) on

Fan shared a few of his hit numbers, thanking him for his contributions to the music industry.

And then there were a few who emphasised that it was high time mental health should be focused. 

RIP Chester Bennington, many 20 and 30 somethings cannot thank you enough for your music.

Related
 