Google Assistant-powered Home smart speakers have been sold in millions since its inception, but it is still not as popular when compared to the Amazon Alexa-based Echo, as it has fastly evolved from standalone speaker to multi-purpose home entertainment gadgets series with the Echo Show, which can allow video chat, shop and more.

Google, in collaboration with Lenovo, has finally launched Smart Display that matches Amazon Echo Show in almost all aspects.

As advertised, Lenovo Smart Display comes with the Google Assistant built into a vibrant full HD touchscreen display. Users just need to say 'Hey Google' to trigger the device and start talking, do tasks such as set reminder for doctor's appointment, meet friends, leave for office or ask recipe for making popular healthy breakfast, real-time traffic update on your daily route, weather and many more.

Other perks of owning Smart Display include video call via Google Duo and most importantly be able to watch YouTube, which you cannot find in Amazon Show, as Google took down the popular video content application in late December 2017, owing to the feud over the former's reluctance to sell select Google products on its e-commerce site.

Furthermore, Lenovo Smart Display owners can also control IoT(Internet-of-Things) products ranging from smart bulb to change mood lighting of the living room, refrigerator, air conditioner, ovens to pre-heat food before arriving to home, washing machine to pre-rinse clothes and all, which support Google Android Things platform.

Lenovo Smart Display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor, which comes integrated with CPU (Central Processing Unit), GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), and DSP (Digital Signal Processor) as well as robust Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. "The platform incorporates edge computing capabilities while bringing multimedia, video camera, touch display, echo-cancellation, noise suppression, and "barge-in" capability, supporting a voice user interface in loud or noisy environments even when users are far from the device," Qualcomm said in a statement.

Lenovo Smart Display is being showcased at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, Las Vegas (January 9-12). It is slated to hit stores in the coming summer in select markets and will be available in two: 10-inch screen model in natural bamboo color and another 8-inch variant in soft grey.

