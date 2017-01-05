Asus Zenfone AR, Google, Project Tango, CES 2017, Asus at CES 2017, Asus Project Tango
Asus Zenfone AR's 23MP camera features Tango TriCam systemAsus

After weeks of teasing the products, Asus finally pulled the wraps off the company's two 2017 series flagship phones — Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom at the ongoing international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas.

The Zenfone ZR is Google's second generation Project Tango-enabled smartphone and comes with a huge upgrade over its predecessor, Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.

Tango is a set of sensors and computer-vision software by Google that enables unique AR user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities, and indoor navigation. And, Daydream is Google's platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality.

The Zenfone AR boasts feature-rich 23MP shooter, which comes equipped with Tango TriCam system featuring Motion tracking camera that lets ZenFone AR track its location as it moves through space. It also houses a depth-sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector that lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.

The new Asus phone features top-of-the-line hardware. It comes with 5.7-inch WQHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core with 6GB/8GB RAM, 32GB/63GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

On the other hand, Zenfone 3 Zoom is a mid-tier phone when compared to the Zenfone AR. Interestingly, the design language of the Asus phone is quite similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. It houses dual-camera on the top left corner and the exterior body contour with curved edges is similar to Apple's current flagship mobile.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom houses state-of-the-art camera hardware.Asus

As the name suggests, the Zenfone 3 Zoom's highlight is its primary camera on its back. It comes with two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Ultra-fast 0.03 second focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it features equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.

The 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 Zoom houses 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

As of now, there is no official word on the price and release details of Asus Zenfone AR and the Zenfone 3 Zoom.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom:

Display 5.7-inch WQHD (2560x1440p) super AMOLED screen
  • 79% screen-to-body ratio
  • Tru2life technology for high contrast and outdoor readable
  • Bluelight Filter for Eye Care
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 4 (Super Anti Scratch)
  • NTSC over 100% /3,000,000 : 1 dynamic contrast

Touch:

  • 10-finger capacitive touch
  • Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support glove touch
 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
  • 76.5% screen-to-body ratio
  • Tru2life technology for high contrast and outdoor readable
  • 500nits brightness
  • Bluelight Filter for Eye Care
  • Corning Gorilla Glass4 (Super Anti Scratch)

Touch:

  • 10-finger capacitive touch
  • Fingerprint and smudge-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support glove touch
OS Android 7.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0 Android 6.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0
Processor 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Kryo cores x 4) quad-core 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
GPU Adreno 530 Adreno 506
RAM 6GB/8GB LPDDR4 3GB/4GB RAM
Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS v2.0), expandable up to 2TBSpecial offer:
  • ASUS WebStorage: 5GB free for life
  • Google Drive: 100GB free space (2 years)
 32GB / 64GB / 128GB, expandable up to 2 TB and supports Apps to SD cardSpecial offer:
  • ASUS WebStorage: 5GB free for life
  • Google Drive: 100GB free space (2 years)
Camera Main:
  • 23MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 6 P Largan lens m Fix Focus, Auto Focus,
  • 0.03 second laser auto-focus, 32 second long exposure, Close-up macro photography (5 cm),
    3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom,
    4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos,
    0.03 sec Ultrafast TriTech auto focus,
    Ultra-fast 0.03 sec, TriTech Focus System, Phase Detection AF / 2nd gen Laser AF / Continuous AF
    Color correction (RGB) sensor for the best white balance and natural-looking colors, RAW file support, Blue Glass IR Filter, Zero Shutter Lag, LED flash, Dual-LED real tone flash, 4K video recording

TriCam System for Tango:

  • Motion tracking camera lets ZenFone AR track its location as it moves through space.
  • Depth sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.
  • High-resolution 23MP camera lets you view virtual objects in your actual environment in stunning detail.

Front:

  • 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture 85˚ wide-viewing angle, Fix Focus, Auto Focus, Dual-LED real tone flash
 Main:
  • 12MP ( f/2.0 aperture, 6 P Largan lens) + 12MP ( f/2.0 aperture, 5 P Largan lens) with Auto Focus
  • 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom
    4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos
    Ultra-fast 0.03 sec, TriTech Focus System : Phase Detection AF / 2nd gen Laser AF / Continuous AF
    Color correction (RGB) sensor for the best white balance and natural-looking colors

Front:

  • 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture , 5 P Largan lens, Fix Focus
Pixel Master 3.0 camera mode Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode
Battery 3300mAh (non-removable)
  • BoostMaster Fast Charging : 60% battery capacity in 39 minutes (18W)
  • PowerDelivery 2.0
  • Quick Charge 3.0
 5000mAh Lithium (non-removable)Battery Life:
  • 3G Standby time: Up to 42 hours
  • 3G Talk time: Up to 48 hours
  • (HD)Video Playback: Up to 6 hours
  • Web Browsing(Wi-Fi): Up to 25 hours.
Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Google's Daydream VR platform compatible Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 5GHz & 2.4GHz 2x2 MIMO support), A-GPS, GLONASS/BDS, USB Type –C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (Near Field Communication)Audio:
  • Built-in Mono speaker
  • "New" 5 magnet speaker for up to 40% better performance
    ASUS
  • SonicMaster 3.0
  • DTS Headphone:X™ for virtual 7.1 surround sound
  • Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality
  • NXP Smart AMP technology delivers up to 4X sound volume
  • Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type-C v2.0 USB port, 3.5 mm audio jack
 Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type-C v2.0 USB port, 3.5 mm audio jackAudio:
  • Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24-bit standard that is 4 times better than CD quality
  • Build-in High Quality Speaker

Mic: Dual internal mic with ASUS NoiseZero Talk Technology
FM Receiver:
FM Radio
Dimensions 158.67 x 77.7 x 4.6 ~ 8.95 mm 154.3 x 77.0 x 7.99 mm
Weight 170g 170g
Colours Leather-like finish : Charcoal Black
Premium-crafted metallic diamond-cut		 Rose Gold/Glacier Silver/Sapphire Black
