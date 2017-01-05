After weeks of teasing the products, Asus finally pulled the wraps off the company's two 2017 series flagship phones — Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom at the ongoing international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas.

The Zenfone ZR is Google's second generation Project Tango-enabled smartphone and comes with a huge upgrade over its predecessor, Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.

Also read: Samsung set to unveil foldable flagship Galaxy X to take on Apple iPhone 8 series

Tango is a set of sensors and computer-vision software by Google that enables unique AR user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities, and indoor navigation. And, Daydream is Google's platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality.

The Zenfone AR boasts feature-rich 23MP shooter, which comes equipped with Tango TriCam system featuring Motion tracking camera that lets ZenFone AR track its location as it moves through space. It also houses a depth-sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector that lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.

The new Asus phone features top-of-the-line hardware. It comes with 5.7-inch WQHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core with 6GB/8GB RAM, 32GB/63GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

On the other hand, Zenfone 3 Zoom is a mid-tier phone when compared to the Zenfone AR. Interestingly, the design language of the Asus phone is quite similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. It houses dual-camera on the top left corner and the exterior body contour with curved edges is similar to Apple's current flagship mobile.

As the name suggests, the Zenfone 3 Zoom's highlight is its primary camera on its back. It comes with two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Ultra-fast 0.03 second focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it features equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.

The 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 Zoom houses 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

As of now, there is no official word on the price and release details of Asus Zenfone AR and the Zenfone 3 Zoom.

Watch this space for the latest news on Asus products and CES 2017.

Key specifications of Asus Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom: