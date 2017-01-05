After weeks of teasing the products, Asus finally pulled the wraps off the company's two 2017 series flagship phones — Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom at the ongoing international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas.
The Zenfone ZR is Google's second generation Project Tango-enabled smartphone and comes with a huge upgrade over its predecessor, Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.
Tango is a set of sensors and computer-vision software by Google that enables unique AR user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities, and indoor navigation. And, Daydream is Google's platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality.
The Zenfone AR boasts feature-rich 23MP shooter, which comes equipped with Tango TriCam system featuring Motion tracking camera that lets ZenFone AR track its location as it moves through space. It also houses a depth-sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector that lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects.
The new Asus phone features top-of-the-line hardware. It comes with 5.7-inch WQHD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core with 6GB/8GB RAM, 32GB/63GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, 8MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.
On the other hand, Zenfone 3 Zoom is a mid-tier phone when compared to the Zenfone AR. Interestingly, the design language of the Asus phone is quite similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. It houses dual-camera on the top left corner and the exterior body contour with curved edges is similar to Apple's current flagship mobile.
As the name suggests, the Zenfone 3 Zoom's highlight is its primary camera on its back. It comes with two 12 MP cameras having 3X optical zoom / 12X total zoom 4-axis, 4 stops Optical Image Stabilization for steady photos, Ultra-fast 0.03 second focus and numerous other modes (via Pixel Master 3.0 app). On the front, it features equally impressive 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 5 P Largan lens.
The 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 Zoom houses 3GB/4GB RAM, Android Marshmallow OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU and a massive 5,000mAh battery.
As of now, there is no official word on the price and release details of Asus Zenfone AR and the Zenfone 3 Zoom.
Key specifications of Asus Zenfone AR and Zenfone 3 Zoom:
|Models
|Asus Zenfone AR
|Display
|5.7-inch WQHD (2560x1440p) super AMOLED screen
Touch:
|5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) super AMOLED screen
Touch:
|OS
|Android 7.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0
|Android 6.0 with brand-new ASUS ZenUI 3.0
|Processor
|2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Kryo cores x 4) quad-core
|2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|6GB/8GB LPDDR4
|3GB/4GB RAM
|Storage
|32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS v2.0), expandable up to 2TBSpecial offer:
|32GB / 64GB / 128GB, expandable up to 2 TB and supports Apps to SD cardSpecial offer:
|Camera
|Main:
TriCam System for Tango:
Front:
|Main:
Front:
|Pixel Master 3.0 camera mode
|Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode
|Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode (for DSLR-like camera detail settings), Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), Night Mode, Depth of Field Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, Selfie Mode, GIF Animation Mode, Panorama Selfie Mode, Miniature Mode, Time Rewind Mode, Smart Remove Mode, All Smiles Mode, Slow Motion Mode, Time Lapse Mode, Panorama Mode
|Battery
|3300mAh (non-removable)
|5000mAh Lithium (non-removable)Battery Life:
|Network
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Google's Daydream VR platform compatible Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 5GHz & 2.4GHz 2x2 MIMO support), A-GPS, GLONASS/BDS, USB Type –C 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC (Near Field Communication)Audio:
|Fingerprint sensor, Dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type-C v2.0 USB port, 3.5 mm audio jackAudio:
Mic: Dual internal mic with ASUS NoiseZero Talk Technology
|Dimensions
|158.67 x 77.7 x 4.6 ~ 8.95 mm
|154.3 x 77.0 x 7.99 mm
|Weight
|170g
|170g
|Colours
|Leather-like finish : Charcoal Black
Premium-crafted metallic diamond-cut
|Rose Gold/Glacier Silver/Sapphire Black