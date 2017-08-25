CCTV footage shows several men connected to a burglary that saw the theft of jewelry worth £1.8m. Three men broke into Joyalukkas in Green Street, London, through a hole they smashed in the back of the shop. Five others acted as lookouts before and during the crime.
CCTV Shows Burglars Steal £1.8m Worth of Jewelry in London
- August 25, 2017 12:52 IST
