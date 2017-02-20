- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
-
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
CCTV footage shows Kim Jong-nams assassination at Malaysian airport
Newly released CCTV footage showing the moment Kim Jong-nam was assassinated has been released. The estranged brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 13 February. The video, released by Fuji TV, purports to show a female assassin wiping poison on his face.
Most popular