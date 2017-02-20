CCTV footage shows Kim Jong-nams assassination at Malaysian airport

Newly released CCTV footage showing the moment Kim Jong-nam was assassinated has been released. The estranged brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 13 February. The video, released by Fuji TV, purports to show a female assassin wiping poison on his face.
