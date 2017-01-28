The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made some fresh changes to the dates of its Class X and Class XII examinations. Although no official reason has been given for the change in schedule, the best guess would be that most of these exams have been rescheduled in light of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Also read: CBSE Class X board exams set to become compulsory from March 2018

It may be noted here that the CBSE examinations have already been postponed once in light of the Assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, which begin from February 4. However, the official explanation was different that time. The CBSE had said in a statement: "We gave careful consideration to the situation before postponing exams by a week, which will now allow students to get more time for preparation."

Change in Class X exam schedule

Three examinations for Class X and five for Class XII have been rescheduled. For Class X, the Tamil examination, with exam code 006, has been shifted from March 10 to March 18, starting 10:30 am. Similarly, the Gurung examination, with exam code 132, has been advanced from March 23 to March 10, and will be held from 10:30 am.

The National Cadet Corps examination, with exam code 076, has been postponed from March 15 to March 23, and starts at 10:30 am.

Change in Class XII exam schedule

For the Class XII exams, Theatre studies (exam code 078) and Tangkhul (exam code 193) have been advanced from April 20 to April 10, beginning at 10:30 am. Physical Education, exam code 048, has been postponed from April 10 to April 12 at 10:30 am.

Sociology, exam code 039, has been postponed from April 12 to April 20, starting at 10:30 am. And finally, the Food Service-II examination, with exam code 736, has been advanced from April 29 to April 26, beginning at 10:30 am.