The continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) scheme for classes VI to IX has formally been stopped and will be replaced with a uniform system. Class X board exams will also make a comeback from 2018.

The CCE had been in practice since 2009 and was brought in by the UPA government. The BJP government had said it would be bringing back the old system of Class X boards and scrapping the CCE from academic year 2017-18.

The new system is 'uniform system of assessment, examination and report card', according to the government. It will standardise even the report cards, which will now have the CBSE logo.

Schools had reportedly been following different formats of assessment and it created problems for students seeking migration.

The new format is a "gradual movement towards quality education through standardisation of teaching, assessment, examination and report card," said board chairperson RK Chaturvedi. There are 18,688 CBSE schools currently and it was imperative to establish a uniform system, he added.

For classes VI to VIII, the report cards will specify the terms, periodic, notebook, subject enrichment and half yearly/ yearly marks scored in each subject and the corresponding grades. It would also include co-scholastic assessment, in which students will be graded on a 3-point scale.

For Class IX, the report card will include scores of a single yearly term comprising a periodic test, notebook, subject enrichment and annual examination. The co-scholastic grading will be on a five-point grading scale.

According to the new format, there will be two terms in the academic year. The written test would hold 90 percent weightage, including 80 marks of the half yearly or yearly exam and 10 marks of the 20 marks set aside for periodic assessment in each term.

For both terms, there will 100 marks of which 10 marks will be for notebook submission and subject enrichment (five marks each) under periodic assessment.

The first term exam for class VI and above will be based on the syllabus covered until then. For the final term exam, the syllabus would cover more of term 1 syllabus, starting with 10% for Class VI, 20% for Class VII and 30% for Class VIII.

"This is to gradually prepare the students for Class IX and higher classes where they will have to appear for exams for the entire syllabus. But it will happen gradually," said Chaturvedi.