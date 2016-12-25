The local police in Malapurram (Kerala) on Saturday recovered unaccounted money worth Rs 40 lakh, which included Rs 34 lakh in new currencies. A hawala dealer and his aide were arrested in connection with the case.

On the same day, in another incident, three people were detained after Rs 27.62 lakh in new Rs 2,000 denomination notes, was recovered from Bhuj, Gujarat, the local police was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India. The incident has been brought to the notice of the Income tax department.

"We detained three persons who arrived in a car and were waiting for a customer who had contacted them to exchange their demonetised currency notes," J M Ala, Inspector, Local Crime Branch, Kutch (West) was quoted as saying by the agency.

In a similar incident, five people were arrested in Varanasi for possessing 700 kgs of ganja with around Rs 9 lakh in cash. During checks, about 737 kg of ganja in about 134 packets, which is worth around Rs one crore in the market was recovered by police's special task force, Inspector SK Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Of the total cash, Rs eight lakh in new currency notes was seized from a vehicle. So far, atleast five people have been arrested in connection with the crime; these include Triveni Gupta, Srinath Yadav, Bunty Gupta from Azamgarh. Additionally two other people were arrested in Assam. These accused would transport Ganja from Assam to Uttar Pradesh and other states using an ambulance, the police officer said.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes across the country, there have been several cases of the IT department seizing cash running into lakhs of rupees at various locations across India.