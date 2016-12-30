Season 7 of Love and Hip Hop: New York will be the last for Cardi B, who announced her departure from the reality show via Instagram Live on December 29. Cardi is quitting the show to pursue other acting and music projects and not due to any issues with show creator Mona Scott-Young, as has been speculated.

Also Read: Here's who Billie Lourd is leaning on as she copes with death of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

In a video posted on The Shade Room's Instagram page, Cardi says she in fact loves Mona and that her departure has nothing to do with money. Cardi had hinted at her departure back in June 2016, when she told Hot97 that Season 7 would most likely be her last. "I'm not gonna be on Love & Hip Hop no more. I only got one more season left, last season," she said.

Although the reality star hasn't revealed any details about her future projects, it has been reported that Cardi has landed a role on BET hit series Being Mary Jane alongside Gabrielle Union. She will play a reality show star named Mercedes. According to TVLine, Cardi's character is a "round-the-way beauty with a big weave, big boobs and a big booty to match her oversized, ratchet personality."

Just last month, Cardi opened up to the New York Post about how much the reality show has helped her career, saying she has received nothing but positive feedback from her fans. "I did not really want to open up about my entire life on TV, but it was a big opportunity. I am very surprised about the feedback I was getting. I was just being myself," she said.

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs Mondays at 8 pm EST on VH1.