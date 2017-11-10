In a shocking case of cannibalism, a Russian "toy boy" reportedly killed his girlfriend, fried her brains before drinking her blood. The 21-year-old Dmitry Luchin killed his girlfriend Olga B, 45, on March 8 – International Women's Day, Mail Online reported.

Luchin, a former Russian army conscript, smashed Olga's head with a wine bottle for at least 25 times, stabbed her in the chest four times, cut off her ear ears and nipples. If he is convicted then he will face life in prison, but the trial will begin only next year.

Police said Luchin has confessed that he killed Olga and even released transcripts of conversations they had with him.

"I liked the taste of her brain. I decided to give it another try. Then I drained some of her blood into a glass, and picked up more that had spilled onto the floor. I needed blood to drink with my food," the transcript read, according to Mail Online.

Almost six hours after killing her, he left Olga's place and took her tablet, hairspray and some money.

Luchin, who hails from Valdai in Valdaysky District in Russia, is a talented poet with high IQ level.

But hints of his darker side surfaced online after he subscribed to the page "World of maniacs and serial killers." According to evidence, Luchin was a fan of the popular American serial killer Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal.

Police witness Alexandra, who attended the reenactment by detectives with Luchin, gave chilling details of the incident and how the accused killed her and then sexually abused the woman's corpse before eating her brain and drinking her blood.

"At first they were drinking wine together and chatting about everything. Then she went to sleep and he decided to smother her with a pillow. He was asked 'what for?' and he replied 'something clicked in my mind'."

"The woman resisted and survived. He went to smoke, then picked up an empty wine bottle and hit her on the head. She passed out. He went to smoke again. Then he came back and woke her up, but soon again hit her on the head with a bottle and this time she died.

"He put his finger in her blood and draw a devil's symbol on the door. Then he took the kitchen meat cleaver and began to strike her on the head. When he reached the brains he cut off a piece, fried it and ate it. He liked it and went to cut off another piece, and ate it too."

"Then he gathered blood flowing from her head into a glass and drank. Next, he cut her stomach and all the organs spilled out. He cut off her ears. One he put one into the cat's bowl. The other - into the mouth of the dead woman. He used an empty wine bottle to sexually abuse the woman's corpse while cutting off her nipples, and also slicing open her throat," she said.